Sweet memories in Budapest

A year ago in Hungary in Q3 Max Verstappen had problems with the power unit in the second run, what should have been decisive for the Dutch driver who had instead made a mistake in Turn-3 in the first run. The Dutch driver seemed to be the only opponent of the very fast Ferrari F1-75s. Carlos Sainz was faster than Charles Leclerc. But, surprisingly, without even signing a partial record, it was he who took the start at the pole George Russellamazing in bringing the W13 to pole position.

The race was absolutely crazy and vibrant, Max Verstappen from tenth position on the starting grid even managed to bring home an unexpected victory in front of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The Brackley-based team is back from a third place at Silverstone with Hamilton, a useful placement combined with Russell’s fifth place to extend the Constructors’ standings over Aston Martin and Ferrari. Both are expected to redeem themselves in Hungary and the Hungaroring will be an important testing ground for them Mercedes updates – above all the new front wing – brought to Great Britain.

The words of Toto Wolff

“We’re heading to Hungary for the double appointment before the summer break – said the Mercedes team principal – It’s been a mixed first half of the season, but we can identify some positives. At Silverstone we were faster than our direct rivals (Ferrari and Aston Martin, ed). On race day we performed well. We managed to get on the podium and extend the championship in the fight for second place. However, the balance of power on the track varies almost every weekend. We have to keep increasing our performance if we want to close the gap to the leaders and fight for victories. Several teams have made a lot of money recently. This has led to some unexpected teams battling with us, especially McLaren. It was impressive and encourages us to think that we too can continue to earn. The Hungaroring is a circuit of a very different nature to Silverstone. It will be interesting to see how our latest upgrades perform in long-range, low-speed cornering. We have good memories of Hungary from last year, with George’s first pole position in F1 and a double podium for the team. This race also marks a decade since Lewis’ first win with us, so it’s a circuit full of fond memories. Let’s hope we can make another good impression this time too. We want to build on the positive momentum from Silverstone and battle our rivals.”