Alonso winks at Mercedes

“I'm the only world champion available“. As Fernando Alonso on the occasion of the presentation of the Aston Martin AMR24 he winked at Mercedes, which at the end of 2024 will lose Lewis Hamilton, who has made his arrival at Ferrari official starting from 2025 with a multi-year contract.

“I was training, I updated on the news a day late. I was surprised, but not so much about the move itself. From the outside, Hamilton was really attached and loyal to Mercedes. It wasn't something I expected – declared Alonso regarding the Hamilton-Ferrari operation – two months ago it wasn't his childhood dream, he had a different one”.

It is not the first time that Toto Wolff suddenly finds himself without a driver who on paper was under contract. Also at the end of 2016 the new world champion Nico Rosberg announced – in that case – his retirement, leaving Mercedes with a free seat and also with tighter deadlines than Hamilton who at least will be behind the wheel for the whole of 2024. The team principal of the Brackley-based team was immortalized on Instagram in the company of Flavio Briatore. The two had breakfast together at the Cova pastry shop in Monte Carlo and it is likely that on the 'menu' there was also a chat about a potential arrival at Mercedes for Fernando Alonso even if the plan A of the house of the three-pointed star is promotion in F1 by Andrea Kimi Antonelli after just one season in F2 in 2024.