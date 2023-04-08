Hamilton in Mercedes: still many doubts

Formula 1 is temporarily at a standstill, but the absence of activity on the track does not appease market rumors relating to next season, which dwell in particular on the future of Lewis Hamilton. In fact, the Briton did not hide his disappointment at the start of this world championship, despite the 2nd place conquered in Australia, and to this must be added the big question mark linked to the continuation of his career in Mercedes. In fact, the contract with the Anglo-German house expires at the end of the year but, still today, no official information is known about its renewal or its divorce from Brackley.

The Ferrari hypothesis

In all of this, the indiscretions of Hamilton as the new Ferrari driver for 2024 are increasing, despite the constant denials not only by the person directly concerned and by the Maranello team, but also by Mercedes itself on the possible farewell of the seven-time iridescent. The latest came from the Team Principal Toto Wolffindirectly linked precisely to this possible departure.

No substitute in mind

Interviewed by Autosportthe Austrian manager admitted that he had not considered any driver who could inherit Hamilton’s seat for 2024 if the latter decides to end his time in Mercedes or, even more, in Formula 1: “I think it sounds naive, but I really struggle to think of a plan B, if my plan A, which is Lewis, is still the preferred one – has explained – I don’t want to start discussions with other riders, because I’m happy with those in the team, that’s for sure. There is currently no plan B“.

The notice in advance

In addition, Wolff also specified another element that makes him calm about the current situation, and which is closely related to timing. In the event that Hamilton really takes a decision that would remove him from Brackley, the Briton would communicate this choice to the team with plenty of notice before the end of the world championship: “I think that would tell us well enough in advance – he has declared – I don’t think Lewis would say: ‘I can’t do it anymore. Tomorrow I’m leaving.’ It would feel the responsibility of the team, e he wouldn’t leave her alone. The pilots can always make decisions, but he would never abandon us. But then, I think that if you think you are in a team that is attractive to others, you will find solutions.”