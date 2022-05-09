From the encouragement for the results obtained at the end of free practice to a race that paid the risk of a strategy at the limit, then materialized with the 5th place in George Russell, capable of recovering from 12th position and finishing in front of his teammate. A partially satisfactory weekend for the Mercedesappeared close to a recovery in terms of competitiveness which then turned into a result still far from the objectives of the team principal Toto Wolff and of the entire Anglo-German team.

Speaking to the microphones of the reporters following the exposure of the checkered flag, the Austrian manager focused in particular on the evolution of the weekend of You love meuseful to be able to continue with the developments in view of the next appointments, starting with the one in Spain for the weekend of 22 May: “We had a good Friday – explained Wolff – but it remains to understand what went well in order to start from there. For the moment these are our potential: perhaps we are not so fast in qualifying, so much so that we are still behind Red Bull and Ferrari. Anyway, we will analyze all data we collected to find out what the strengths were which allowed us to carry out free practice in the best possible way, because we are aware that we are not yet a top team in this 2022 ″.

In conclusion, the Viennese team principal explained the strategy devised for Russell, one of the last to return to the pits for the tire change in the hope that the entry of a Safety Car could be realized, which really happened following the contact between Gasly and Norris during the 41st of the 57 laps scheduled: “George has been out for a long time – He admitted – we were betting on a safety car and that materialized out of nowhere and went against Lewis, who lost a position. We are aware that we are the third force and that we are in no man’s land ”.