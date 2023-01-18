Not having obtained the reappointment in Haas for 2023, Mick Schumacher has lost the role of official driver for the 2023 championship, remaining in any case in the Formula 1 environment. In the upcoming season, in fact, the German driver will hold the position of third driver of Mercedesdoing the exact opposite of a colleague like Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman, engaged in Formula E until last year and as test driver for Mercedes, in fact had the opportunity to make a sudden debut in the Circus at Monza to replace the unavailable Albon, immediately obtaining an excellent 9th place with the Williams and attracting the attention of many teams. A performance which then allowed the 27-year-old to sign with theAlpha Tauriwith which he will debut in 2023 with a full-time contract.

Consequently, Schumacher will replace the departure of De Vries, but the first to believe in a more stable return to the starting grid is the Mercedes team principal: Toto Wolff. The Austrian manager, who had already expressed positive comments on the German’s talent and personality on the day of his signing with the Brackley team, in fact believes that Michael’s son can follow the same path taken by De Vries: “The most important factor is his personality – said Wolff on Schumacher – he is an educated, intelligent and talented young man. His resume is very good if we look at his early career, so I think if we can give him a safe environment to develop further, in the future he can become a good pilot on a fixed seat. The same way we let Nyck de Vries go to make a career, this one it could happen to Mick too. Whether it’s our team, or whether we let him go somewhere else, we can’t know now.”