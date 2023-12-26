by VALERIO BARRETTA

Schumacher, the WEC to restart

One step back to take two steps forward. This is the intention of Mick Schumacherwho initially didn't want any other path other than the Circus but after a year on the bench and with no prospects for 2024 he changed his mind, accepting Alpine's offer for the next season of the World Endurance Championship.

The Formula 1 career so far has certainly not gone as the German expected in 2021. After a two-year period with more downs than ups in Haas Günther Steiner's failure followed: only Mercedes gave him a second opportunity, but as a reserve driver. And in Mercedes there are those who really believe in the #47: it's team principal Toto Wolff.

Wolff's words

“Mick is a good driver, he deserves to be in Formula 1, it's just that there were no spaces available for him. In my opinion the fact that he is moving up to WEC, a world championship and Alpine is a great opportunity for him. I'm sure Mick will do a perfect job, which will keep him fit, on track and can allow him to return to Formula 1“, these are the words of the Austrian as reported by RTL.

The previous

Schumacher's announcement for Alpine's 2024 season in the WEC was not a surprise, as the former Haas driver carried out tests with the French team in the autumn which were described as very satisfactory by the interim team principal of the Formula 1 team If the German proves to be a successful hire, he could hope to retrace the path last blazed by Alex Albon, who after being relegated from Red Bull for 2021 competed in the DTM with good results, earning himself the Williams seat for the following season .