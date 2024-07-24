The Hungarian results

In the last Hungarian GP, ​​McLaren took another significant step forward with its progress by achieving a one-two, the first for the Woking-based manufacturer since the 2021 Italian GP, ​​which also saw Oscar Piastri as the winner, in his first win in F1. A podium not completed by Red Bull or Max Verstappen, who seemed particularly nervous throughout the weekend, but by Mercedes Of Lewis Hamiltonwith the Anglo-German team also making progress.

Wolff’s Congratulations

A result also obtained following a contact between Hamilton and Verstappen after the latter attempted to overtake the Englishman. An episode that the Mercedes team principal did not dwell on Toto Wolffwho however expressed his congratulations to McLaren: “I’m not sure we were faster than Max – he admitted in a statement reported by speedweek.com – we beat him on the track, but probably not in terms of pure race pace. However, it must be acknowledged that the McLaren is now clearly in the lead in all conditions. They deserve a one-two and this is the new benchmark. It is It’s great that another team has made this leap. and managed to get first and second place. It’s good for all of us, but we’ve never been good in these conditions, we weren’t up to their level.”

Ferrari: the new goal

An acknowledgement to the opponents and an admission that Wolff has not shown in the new objective declared by the Austrian manager. Thanks to the success of the Hungaroring, McLaren has overcome the Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championshipnow placing itself in second position behind Red Bull. Now, although the gap is of 81 points on the eve of the Belgian GP, ​​Wolff also believes he can climb onto the podium in this ranking, reaching and overtaking the Maranello team: “It is difficult to set goals because the situation fluctuates with each update. – has explained – but if we say what it is a realistic best-case scenarioas things stand at present, it is probably third place in the championship. It’s difficult to catch Red Bull and McLaren is now the benchmark. So I think it would be a good target, but it’s not easy“.

We start from Spa

Two consecutive victories (Russell in Austria and Hamilton in England) and the podium in Hungary. Now comes the challenge of Spa-Francorchamps for Mercedes, the last one before the summer break, with the hope of continuing this streak of positive results: “It is human nature to set one’s expectations based on the results one has just achieved. – he concluded – It was clear that Budapest, with its heat and asphalt, would not be very suitable for us and would probably have played into the hands of other teams. So it is positive to have achieved a hard-fought podium. I can’t wait to go to Spa and I hope we can maintain this level of performance“.