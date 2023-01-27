Last December 12, 2022, the Williams had announced his farewell to team principal Jost Capito, with whom he had decided after two seasons to end the employment relationship. Few rumors were leaked in the following weeks about the possible successor of the German manager and the appointment of James Vowles of last January 13 had amazed enthusiasts and insiders. The 43-year-old English engineer was in fact known as the head of strategies at Mercedes, after a long experience in Formula 1 which began at the times of BAR and continued with Honda, Brawn GP, ​​before joining the Anglo-German team.

But Vowles’ farewell left even his former boss stunned, Toto Wolffas he recently told the Swiss of Speedweek during a visit to the mythical ski slope of the Streif of Kitzbuehel. In fact, the Austrian manager defined “a real surprise” the farewell of his number one of the strategies, while acknowledging that the evolution of the English engineer’s career could have led him to become a team principal, but such ascent had been”blocked” own by his presence at the top of Mercedes F1. Wolff then confirmed that he had freed Vowles without problems, giving credit to his intelligence and rationality which will surely be a positive note for Williams.

In recent weeks, Vowles’ farewell to Mercedes had aroused the interest of Helmut Marko, the Red Bull consultant. In his usual direct and pungent style, the former Austrian driver said he had heard of tensions in the Silver Arrows, because the British would have brought excellent engineers with him to Williams, meeting the wrath of the Brackley top management.