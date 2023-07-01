What happened during qualifying for the Sprint on Saturday morning in Austria attracted the attention of the fans, because it concerned the two most successful drivers present on the starting grid of the Formula 1 world championship, i.e. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. English in the SQ1 he was launching, just as his Dutch rival arrived in the middle of his fast lap, setting up Turn 10 right in front of the world champion Red Bull.

Verstappen, probably annoyed by what his colleague did who ruined his lap, slipped behind the Mercedes, overtaking it on the straight and then braking in front of it in Turn 1. A sort of foul “reaction” for the previous incident, which made Hamilton’s attempt useless. There was no analysis of the incident by the tender commissioners, for whom everything was therefore regular.

Toto Wolff’s opinion

According to the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, there are no doubts about Verstappen’s action, defined as voluntary: “The mistake was ours. The communication between us and Lewis was not perfect in giving him the indication of Max’s position on the track. No one wants to be in the way of others, because if you hinder someone you are penalised. But one was not intentional, while the other was, but it doesn’t matter. We’ll talk about it in the next meeting between the riders.”he explained in the meeting with journalists.

The radio teams of the alleged impeding

What happened can then also be analyzed through the radio communications between the pilots and their respective track engineers.

Hamilton: “Can you give me the detachments?”

Bonington: “You have Magnussen just ahead and Verstappen is about to pass you now. Start the round”

Hamilton: “Verstappen has just finished his lap. There’s still time?”

Bonington: “Negative”

Hamilton: “It really was a bad timing. Are out?”

Bonington: “Yes. Boxbox”.

–

Lambiase: “I don’t understand what happened in Turn 10″

Verstappen: “He just blocked me at the last corner”.

Lambiase: “Russell arrives, 2 seconds away. You’re P1, it was a good lap”

Verstappen: “Yes, but I lost a lot of time at the last corner”.