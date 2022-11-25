“We had drawn up one internal evaluation table, with competitiveness prediction indexes on each single track. And Mexico was in our opinion the best circuit of the season and in fact we obtained good performances. Brazil was just after, at Austin’s level, but Interlagos went better than we expected“, thus Toto Wolff described the competitiveness of the Mercedes W13 in the analysis granted to journalists in Abu Dhabi, continuing: “Yas Marina was in the middle of this table, not as bad as Spa and Monza though. In a certain sense we can say that from this grid we understood the direction in which we were going. But we didn’t understand where we lacked speed on the straight, for example, especially when the Red Bull seemed to ‘start’ the engine”.

The number one on the Mercedes wall is aware of the difficulties in terms of speed of the 2022 single-seater: “Red Bull was, as a package, the most competitive. Ferrari had an extremely quick car over a single lap and was fastest on several weekends. We were able to get good results on tracks that fit into our car’s DNA, mainly those with a high load such as Mexico and Brazil. We weren’t competitive on the main straights because our car was generating a bit too much drag“. Wolff then admitted that the W13 suffered from being overweight during the championship: “Weight has been a rather recurring problem in this season. Because if on the one hand you try to slim down, on the other you add pieces to fix the flaws and problems and increase it, and we never got back to the weight we wanted”.