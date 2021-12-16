To listen (or read) the statements of the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff a question arises: why, if Mercedes is using indignant words towards the Federation and race director Michael Masi, the Brackley team has given up appealing against the decision to award the World Championship to Max Verstappen? The answer lies in a clarification from the Austrian manager himself. Wolff in fact explained at the press conference that Mercedes withdrew the appeal not out of the conviction of being in the wrong, but out of resignation towards a wrong decision-making process and an appeal system that would have rewarded the FIA ​​in any case.

“Our arguments are very strong and solid. If you look at the matter from a legal point of view, we would almost certainly have won if it had been tried by a regular court. But the problem is how the appeal is structured. The FIA ​​cannot rate its own tasks“Wolff said at a press conference, noting that according to him we need a truly independent appeal system from the Federation. “There is a difference between being right and getting justice. And I don’t think at the moment there is governance that can restore the result taken away from Lewis before the last lap of the race. This is why we reluctantly decided not to appeal: we wouldn’t have gotten any results. Now I think we have the right tools in hand to make sure that decision making in the future is better and we will see to it that the FIA ​​and decision makers make Formula 1 and decision making more robust and consistent.“.

“To be honest, even today I can’t understand what happened. For me it is still a surreal situation. At 3.27 pm (Italian, ed) the right decision had been made, that no car would come off: four minutes later, out of nowhere, suddenly five cars were allowed to split, and they were between Lewis and Max. Ten seconds later they decided that the Safety Car would return to box with a full lap to complete. For me this is still a nightmare. That’s why I was totally in disbelief on Sunday and still am today“Concluded Wolff.