Wolff gets up from the Hamilton blow

You can see it and understand it by hearing him speak: Toto Wolff It took him some time to absorb the disappointment of being “left” by Lewis Hamiltonwho signed for the Ferrari starting from 2025. The news that surprised the world surprised the Mercedes team principal himself, someone who has been studying motorsports for decades and has established himself as one of the best managers in the paddock.

Even if the Austrian didn't expect Hamilton's move, it means that the negotiations were conducted in absolute secrecy and very close to the announcement. Leaving Wolff doubts and questions about the replacement of the seven-time world champion.

Wolff's words

“Hamilton surprised me a lot, we went on holiday and we said to ourselves that we would stay like this. I knew this scenario was possible, but I didn't expect it“, this is his comment to Sky Sports F1.

In the press conference, Wolff added: “I have nothing against Fred Vasseur, he has the same role as me and seeks the best for his team. Lewis told him that he wanted to be the first to tell me. It's a big development, of course, within the team and we have to work on it in the team dynamics, but we are still together in the factory, at promotional events and everything remains unchanged on a human and professional level; we want to end on a high note because we have experienced a lot together. We will give the best car possible to our two drivers“.

The substitute

The name of Andrea Kimi is being raised as a possible replacement for Hamilton Antonelli, a long time protégé of the Austrian. Which, for this very reason, has no intention of burning it: “The market is dynamic, we want to watch the first races and then in May we will have a better perspective. I like Antonelli, but everyone is already putting a lot of pressure on himhe is in his first year in F2 and it can be difficult for him, I don't want to put even more pressure on him. He has been with us since he was 11, now he is 17 and we need to take the pressure off him. He has won everything he had to win and I think he will be a successful driver in F1 when he gets there, but he hasn't started F2 yet, let's see the first races because it will be very difficult at the beginning. There are many excellent drivers on the grid and it is not a decision we will make any time soon“.