“I think the most appropriate comparison is that of the conductor. I’m not the one who plays every single instrument, but I’m the one who gives everyone the opportunity to express their potential to the fullest, not as individuals, but as a team “. Like this Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, explained through a comparison what the role of the manager of an F1 team is. 2021 saw Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton compete on the track until the last lap of the last grand prix, their executives, Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, did the same using headphones and microphones instead of accelerator and brake.

Leadership in the Circus is essential and if in the last decade out of twenty world titles 15 ended up on Brackley’s showcase and the remaining 5 instead headed for Milton Keynes Wolff and Horner have something to be satisfied with, even if as the Austrian manager reiterated “The satisfaction of winning a race lasts the time it takes from the return flight to go home”.

To motivate their men Toto Wolff he added that he usually takes trophies from previous seasons off the boards because from his point of view “It is dangerous to display something that has nothing to do with the present and with the work that needs to be done in the factory”. Furthermore, at Mercedes Wolff it is customary to draw up a list of personalized objectives that are given to each member of the team at the start of the season. “Only if you always have your goal in mind can you achieve it – said Toto Wolff interviewed by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine – I believe it is enormously important to dedicate to each person to work within the team targeted objectives to be achieved in order to contribute to the growth of the individual and the team. It takes us a long time to compile these lists, but it is a fundamental step. I also get my list of goals. What was that of this year? I prefer not to reveal it, it would be too personal ”.