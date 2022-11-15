In the back podium the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, congratulated his drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in a video call for the one-two they recorded at the Brazilian Grand Prix. In fact, the Austrian manager was not present on the Interlagos track and therefore had to manage the most important race of the season for the Silver Arrows remotely: but the team’s organization made everything go smoothly and the result set at the end of the Sprint of Saturday – the brace – was brought home, maximizing the potential available. Clearly, the contact between Hamilton and Verstappen at the start of the race complicated things for the seven-time world champion, who dropped back to eighth position and was struggling with a comeback that materialized with second position at the finish line in the final part of the race. However, Wolff did not want to go into the merits of the accident between the two rivals, who bitterly fought for the 2021 world championship: “I find it hard to comment on what happened, also because for me it is irrelevant to attribute responsibility or express a judgment. I prefer to be happy for the win“.

The success achieved by George Russell has allowed Mercedes to continue the streak of at least one victory in the championship that has been going on since 2011, while Lewis Hamilton will only have the last race in Abu Dhabi available so as not to conclude his roadmap which continues since 2007 and which has always seen him climb on the top step of the podium at least once a season since he raced in Formula 1. It was a real race between Russell and Hamilton, as specified by Wolff: “As a team we have always maintained that our riders are free to race and we have never acted otherwise, unless a rider is mathematically no longer in contention for the world championship and the other yes. In reality, we couldn’t wait for them to compare on the same tire and we talked about it in the pre-race meeting”highlighted the Austrian, responding indirectly to the timing of Lewis Hamilton’s second pit stop.