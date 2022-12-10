The final phase of this 2022 was certainly not easy for the whole environment Ferrari, forced in recent weeks to deal with the resignation of team principal Mattia Binotto. The 53-year-old engineer came to the decision of wanting to leave the Scuderia due to the poor feeling experienced during the year with the top management of Maranello, starting with the president John Elkann and the managing director Benedetto Vigna. For the Prancing Horse, this is the fourth team principal removed from office in the space of just a decade, an average that has attracted the perplexities of many insiders and also of the red fans themselves, concerned above all by the apparent lack of clarity on who will be the person appointed to lead the Scuderia in 2023.

Several Cavallino fans, in the classic ‘toto-nome’ that are characterizing this phase of interregnum, have expressed the desire to see on the red wall Toto Wolff, current team principal of Mercedes. It is obviously an impossible dream given that the Austrian manager is not only the leader of the Brackley team but is also its CEO, also holding the 33% of the team’s shares. However, the message that these Ferrari fans are sending is clear: they want a winning figure, shrewd at a political level and who gives those who look from the outside the sensation of having solid leadership in their own hands.

Wolff himself, interviewed by the F1 podcast Beyond The Grid, commented on the delicate situation that Ferrari is experiencing at the moment. The 50-year-old from Vienna obviously clarified the impossibility of moving to Italy, but also admitting that if he had received an offer from the Ferrari world about ten years ago, before committing himself to Mercedes, he would undoubtedly have agreed to lead the most famous team in the world.

“Anyone who says he is not interested in playing the role of Ferrari team principal is not telling the truth. Even now I have to pinch myself at the thought of being team principal and co-owner of Mercedes. I feel very proud of this. But equally if [nel 2012, prima di entrare in Mercedes] had Ferrari arrived and miraculously offered me such a position, it would have been the sameWolff admitted. A hypothetical scenario that would have perhaps changed the entire recent history of F1.