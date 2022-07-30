There battle of developments between Ferrari and Red Bull is marking this 2022 in which the Scuderia of Maranello and that of Milton Keynes are engaged in a wonderful fight since the Bahrain Grand Prix. The reliability problems of the F1-75 and a few too many mistakes by Charles Leclerc and Carlos – without forgetting the tilt of the wall in Monaco – have meant that Max Verstappen and Red Bull have a wide advantage in the rankings, but the gap as pointed out by the parties directly concerned, it does not reflect the performance offered on the track.

Who did not answer ‘present’ to the appeal with the 2022 regulation is the Mercedeswhose W13 portrayed as revolutionary and ready to inflict legendary detachments on its opponents found itself “In no man’s land” in terms of performance between the duelists for the title and the rest of the starting grid. The technicians of the Brackley team absolutely did not give up in this first part of the season in an attempt to bridge the gap that separates Mercedes from Ferraris and Red Bulls, but porpoising was a great enemy to fight against which made difficult to identify a precise and effective direction of development.

George Russell himself underlined that it is no longer time to carry out experiments at Mercedes, ‘tests’ that in the first races had Lewis Hamilton as the main ‘guinea pig’, who paid for these tests by often finishing behind his box mate on his debut as a driver of the house of the three-pointed star.

Regarding all the doubts of the opponents – Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto wondered how Mercedes will not exceed the spending ceiling – on Mercedes’ compliance with the budget cap in light of the numerous updates brought to the track by the team Brackley, Toto Wolff replied: “Simple, since we do not understand why the car is slow, we only started spending money when it was decided to reduce the hopping – explained Wolff interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – we spent little, spreading investments throughout the season without introducing full-bodied packages. We will respect the budget cap, we have financial engineers who monitor every penny we spend, no exemptions ”.