“If you won a world title three months ago and now you are so far from who is competing for the victories, it means that there is obviously something that went wrong”. Like this Toto Wolff opened its mid-season budget analysis at the level of the results obtained by Mercedes in this 2022. The W12 won the eighth consecutive Constructors’ title in 2021 with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, but the W13 without any reversals currently unforeseeable will break this string of irises.

Mercedes, in fact, was surprised by the regulatory change based on the ground effect. “Someone will get the project wrong”had James Allison prophesied during the winter break and the Brackley team was certainly among those who had the most headaches to solve once they hit the track for winter testing. The ‘invisible’ porpoising in the wind tunnel has emerged irrefutably and so George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have not yet won one of the 13 races so far disputed.

“It’s a roller coaster season – added Toto Wolff – in qualifying we are generally very far from pole position only to be much more competitive in the race. We got on the podium practically every Sunday “. Russell in Hungary canceled the zero on the pole positions obtained in his career for himself and this season for Mercedes. In the race, then, a double podium arrived which followed up the one already collected seven days earlier in France.

Mercedes is growing and Toto Wolff is convinced that the slap of this 2022 will be of lessons for the following seasons: “Ferrari and Red Bull have done a better job than ours, but it is when you lose that you learn the most important and valuable lessons. As a team we never stand still because in F1 when you think you have won you fall inexorably. Every year we learn something to correct and improve the team in a time frame that also looks to a future of 5 or 10 years so I am sure that this season will come in handy in the next ones“.