“Someone could get the project completely wrong”. James Allison in the winter of 2022 he launched this anathema in view of the debut of ground effect cars and, ironically, one of the single-seaters that has disappointed the most in the season that has just ended in the archives was precisely the Mercedes W13the first he had as technical director Mike Elliott and not James Allison, previously employed by Lotus and then by Ferrari before settling down in Brackley starting in 2017.

Toto Wolff regarding the poor performance of the Mercedes W13, he admitted that the single-seater that won ‘only’ in Brazil with George Russell will certainly not have a prominent position in the Stuttgart museum on a par with the examples that preceded it, raiding titles from 2014 to 2021 (15 out of 16 irises finished on the bulletin board). This does not mean that revolutions will be made in the technical organization chart of Mercedes which will seek redemption in 2023 (George Russell has already carried out the seat test).

“Mike Elliott said 2022 was a one for him baptism of fire – the words of Toto Wolff reported by the newspaper GPFans.com – could not use a better definition”. In fact, 2022 coincided with a regulatory revolution that had not been seen in F1 since 1982-1983, when the cars were transformed into slim and agile wing cars. Compared to Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercedes has not been able to bring a sufficiently competitive project to the track and is waiting for redemption in 2023.

Elliott can always count on the ‘shoulder’ of James Allison: “James is still at the factory as Chief Technical Officer Wolff added. oversees all technical coordination between the Brackley and Brixworth sites. We have a very stable group of top engineers who have been in the same role for a long time and that hasn’t changed. Mike Elliott was the first of these technicians to take on the role of technical director, but the team essentially has not changed ”.