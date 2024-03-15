Wolff admits the accident at Rivazza: “I crashed after 2 laps” | FormulaPassion.it

A different day

On the Monday following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which did not see the Mercedes shine on the track, Toto Wolff he showed up atEnzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack of Imola, for a few laps of the track aboard the Mercedes AMG GT3 of Andrea's father Kimi Antonelli's team.

However, Wolff ran into a problem accident at Rivazzawhich required additional work by mechanics to repair the damage.

Wolff jokes about it

The Austrian manager of Mercedes confirmed the incident to his compatriots oe24: “My driving skills are not ideal currently. During the Imola test I had a problem with the traction control and after 2 laps I hit the wall“.

Wolff then confirmed that he was fine, so much so that he then returned to the track after the car was repaired.