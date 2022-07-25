For the first time this season, the Mercedes she managed to finish a GP with both of her riders on the podium. In France, Lewis Hamilton has in fact crossed the finish line at the 2nd place, right in front of his teammate George Russell, also establishing the best personal and team result this season. Outcomes that have nothing to do with those of 2021, the year in which the seven-time world champion fought with Max Verstappen until the last lap of the last GP, with the hope of his eighth world career undermined by the success of the Dutch.

Hamilton, moreover, is reliving a situation that had not occurred for almost ten years, when, in 2013, he came 4th in the overall standings with a single victory, even in that case forced to yield to the domination of Red Bull, then brought in triumph by Sebastian Vettel. The question, therefore, arises: how is Hamilton adapting to this new role, no longer an absolute protagonist?

A question to which the Mercedes team principal answered, Toto Wolffat the end of the French GP: “The situation is obviously very different – he explained to the media – when fighting for a title, the concentration is 100% to fight the opponent. This year is different because we are fighting the machine. He’s trying to motivate the team, he’s positive on the days we’re not doing well, and his attitude is great. This is an aspect that has grown in him over the years, and is clearly one of the most important factors. We have a seven-time world champion and a great up-and-coming driver who are both positive, working together, confronting each other in briefings and trying to find out what makes the car go faster, as well as doing different set-ups to test components. A really nice aspect to see ”.

In conclusion, Wolff then added an interesting comment to the criticisms that had been leveled at Hamilton at the beginning of the season, accused of not being at Russell’s level: “We see a seven-time world champion on a car that is not competitive enough for the world championship at the moment – He admitted – he’s pushing hard and making the most of what’s in the car, without errors. Clearly, Lewis and George are pushing the boundaries of the machine right now“.