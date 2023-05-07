Wolff adds fuel to the fire by exposing Red Bull’s pain point.

If you haven’t followed Formula 1 since 2016 and suddenly you do now, you must have noticed something. The roles have been reversed for Mercedes and Red Bull. Red Bull is suddenly very fast on the straight and over a lap they are considerably faster than the competition.

In 2016, Mercedes seems to be struggling. In fact, Ferrari is still above them. Obviously that is not something they are very happy with at Mercedes-Benz. So yes, where you can try to throw some sand in the eyes. George Russell was happy to say that Verstappen spit out such a pacifier in Baku.

Wolff adds fuel to the fire

Now Toto Wolff is on the way. He is also only too happy to put a penny in the bag. And rightly so, those verbal pinpricks. This is how you keep each other sharp:

From my experience I can say that it is a super tricky task for Christian and his team. Both drivers obviously want to be treated fairly and equally, while at the same time wanting to gain an advantage. I think it is important in our team to be transparent and clear. You need to discuss things right away so that you’ve been able to set boundaries before racing. At the end, both drivers – even with Nico and Lewis – respected the team’s opinion. This while we as a team recognized that they were fighting each other. Toto Wolff, knows how to handle Britney and a Diva.

look, shots fired! At Mercedes they could handle it! Now it has been a blessing for them that Nico Rosberg hung up his helmet immediately. Emotionally, that is still a sign of weakness. With a minimal margin he beats his teammate and the following year he is a winner. With Bottas they had a very safe number 2.

Nuance!

Of course we would like to provide some much-needed context. At Autoblog we are of course always of the nuance, namely. Although it seems to be very exciting between Pérez and Verstappen, that is of course not really the case. Nico Rosberg fought several times with Hamilton in 2016 and also simply won against him in equal circumstances.

Pérez is in front simply because of the other’s bad luck. Not that we don’t wish it on the Mexican, but only at Imola 2022 was Perez really faster than his teammate (in qualifying). On the other hand, it is of course quality of Pérez that it is there every time this year. That was not necessarily the case in previous years.

