The first strong term that Toto Wolff he used in yesterday’s press conference was “robbed”. That’s how the Austrian felt after Abu Dhabi, that’s how Lewis feels Hamilton, who closed in silence and did not participate in the FIA ​​award ceremony, even if by regulation he should have attended.

There is still a lot of disappointment at Mercedes. Behind the smiles on the facade for the eighth consecutive constructors’ title and behind the greeting (complete with fireworks) to Valtteri Bottas after five years of success, there is a lot of bitterness. Bitterness that the Mercedes team principal did not hide neither yesterday nor today, since he compared the facts of Abu Dhabi to one of the most iconic sports episodes of the 20th century: the Mano de Dios. For those unfamiliar with him, this is the goal with which Diego Armando Maradona broke the score in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup against England. A goal marked by cunning, making a mockery of goalkeeper Peter Shilton and referee Ali Bin Nasser. Wolff also cited another well-known episode, namely the ghost goal of the Englishman Geoff Hurst to Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. In short, cases of sensational referee errors, to reaffirm what for Wolff was a real ‘theft’.

“It is an injustice that is certainly on par with Maradona’s Mano de Dios or the 1966 Wembley goal.Wolff told the Bild. “An inconsistent decision by the clerk of the course stripped Lewis of the title. We could appeal, yes, and we would have won in any court, but we didn’t want to win the title like that. And then the FIA ​​would be both the accused and the judge: we would have been in a situation of powerlessness, just like Sunday. I haven’t felt this way since I was a kid. Lewis and I are disillusioned, our hearts cry. When the principles of sport are not respected and the stopwatch is no longer worth anything, one begins to question whether all the work, the blood, the sweat and the tears are worth shedding. Exchange of congratulations with Max? Yes, I can confirm. He answered me ‘Thank you very much, it has been a tough fight, I can’t wait for next year‘. We also spoke with Christian Horner, he wrote me that it was a good duel and that we must not forget that we are eight times world champions among constructors.“.