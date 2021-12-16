“No Mikey, no! It’s not right! What is this stuff?“. These were Toto’s last public words Wolff, Mercedes team principal. He had pronounced them in the Abu Dhabi garage, and the recipient of his fury was the race director Michael Masi, according to him guilty of having (in fact) given the World Championship to Max Verstappen with the decision to bring the Safety Car back to one lap from the end.

Now the Austrian is talking again. For now, these are few words, but while waiting for the real broadsides to arrive Wolff has dealt a hard blow to Masi and his role: “The restart was a ‘freestyle’ reading (free, ed) of the regulation, and made Lewis Hamilton a easy target“.

Wolff’s reference is clearly to article 48.12 of the International Sporting Code, which provides that under the Safety Car regime all lapped drivers must overtake the safety car and re-queue. Only at the end of the next lap can the Safety Car return to the pits. The crux of Abu Dhabi was that, following the regulation, there would be no rounds’racing‘. But Wolff, of course, doesn’t care.