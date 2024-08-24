Wolff chooses Antonelli

As the weeks passed, and the other options faded away, the decision of the Mercedes for the 2025 to rely on the debutant Andrea Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton.

The official announcement is now awaited, with the Italian expected to make his debut in a race weekend in FP1 at Monza for his first contact with the W15.

The slip

During an interview with the Dutch of The TelegraphToto Wolff explained: “Me and the whole team will focus 100% on George and whoever is in the other car next season. Then there could be a problem with the 2026 driver selection, but we are not at that point yet”.

However, journalist Van Haren reported on the sidelines of the chat a previous slip by Wolff, which essentially reveals ‘the secret of Pulcinella’: “The funny thing is that Wolff names new teammate Russell, moments earlier in the Mercedes hospitality, declaring: ‘The two drivers who will drive our car next year will have our full support. We want it to work with George and Kimi.”

In short, the official announcement is getting closer and closer…