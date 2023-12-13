by STEFANO OLLANU

The Wolff case, vanished in 48 hours

With the engines turned off for the end of the championship break, last week the case relating to the alleged conflict of interest Between Toto Wolff – head of the Mercedes team – and his wife Susie – head of the F1 Academy project. The F1 Business Magazine had collected some secrets from the paddock relating to a possible flow of confidential information between the two spouses and the FIA ​​announced the start of an in-depth investigation a few days later.

The Federation's move – with a statement provided directly to the media before even to F1 and the Mercedes team – had infuriated the paddock. Clear positions have arrived by return from both the Wolff family, Mercedes, but also Formula 1 and the other 9 teams. A full-blown storm, with the FIA ​​backtracking 48 hours later, saying there was no need to launch any investigation. However, what happened has left a lasting impression heavy aftermath and there are those who see the position of federal president Ben Sulayem as increasingly shaky.

Wolff speaks

For the first time Toto Wolff he spoke about the story in which he was the protagonist, during an interview given to today's edition of SportBild. The Austrian manager immediately addressed the issue head-on: “My wife and I have petrol in our veins. But we are professional enough to clearly separate work and home areas. I also don't see where our work overlaps that significantly. We have three children aged 6, 19 and 22, you can imagine that we have our problems.”

The Mercedes co-owner and team principal explained how he found out about the accusations made against him and his wife: “I was in a technical meeting when Bradley Lord, our communications manager, forwarded the message from the FIA ​​to me. I went to look for further details, but they weren't there, as we hadn't been contacted by the Federation.”

Wolff is still furious about what happened: “After ten years as team principal I'm hardened and I'm not at all surprised by what happened, but this story was shocking. I got caught in the crossfire, but it's no problem. In Formula 1 you fight with your elbows out, I have thick skin and I can tolerate it. But when people pick on my family, we're talking about another level. It was a personal attack that crossed the red line.”