Mercedes, what a mistake with the zero pod philosophy

When the cars of the new technical cycle were revealed to the eyes of enthusiasts at the beginning of 2022, it was immediately clear that Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari had taken three totally different paths. Time has said that the best was the one undertaken by the Milton Keynes team, which in fact has dominated the last year and a half thanks also to a practically infallible Max Verstappen.

Ferrari and Mercedes were instead forced to pursue and renounce their initial ideas. The most traumatic choice was that of the Brackley team, which revolutionized the car this spring, eliminating that Mike Elliott (then left on October 31st) who had promoted and defended the fallacious zero pod concept. The Briton was targeted by criticism (even public) from team principal Toto Wolffwho also gave him confidence at the beginning of the year (in the wake of the double at Interlagos 2022) only to then backtrack once it was definitively found that the concept was a losing one.

Wolff's words

Wolff himself returned to the revolutionary W12 “zero pod”: “It was my biggest mistake in years. We took the wrong approach to building the car for the 2022 season, we didn't take the correct path. Confirming this concept in 2023 was the second big mistake, but I defend this choice, because in the end we had won in Brazil. Each team would take that weekend as a basis for the new season. More than half the team was convinced that the situation was improving“, these are the words of the Austrian a Bild.

“In criticizing the team in front of the media it is a balancing act that I have not been able to master perfectly“, he concluded. “I believe that many employees are motivated when they see that their boss is ambitious, but sometimes I cross the limit, then I have to take a chamomile tea before the interviews, to calm me down: if I have been too harsh, I go back to the factory on Monday and I apologize. This is part of good leadership, but I shouldn't overdo it too often“.