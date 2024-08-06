Raphael Colantonio, founder of Wolfeye Studios and former director of Arkane, announced that the his team’s new game will be revealed soonand apparently it will make Dishonored and Prey fans are happywhich makes it all very interesting.

This is what Colantonio reported in a post on X: “We will reveal more about our new game in the coming days”, adding that “Fans of the previous first person games that I’ve been involved in (Dishonored and Prey) will be happy,” which adds a lot of interest to the issue.

Replying to another user, Colantonio specified that he could also mention Arx Fatalis and Dark Messiahbut for reasons of space he only reported the two most recent ones.