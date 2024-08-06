Raphael Colantonio, founder of Wolfeye Studios and former director of Arkane, announced that the his team’s new game will be revealed soonand apparently it will make Dishonored and Prey fans are happywhich makes it all very interesting.
This is what Colantonio reported in a post on X: “We will reveal more about our new game in the coming days”, adding that “Fans of the previous first person games that I’ve been involved in (Dishonored and Prey) will be happy,” which adds a lot of interest to the issue.
Replying to another user, Colantonio specified that he could also mention Arx Fatalis and Dark Messiahbut for reasons of space he only reported the two most recent ones.
A return to Arkane’s immersive sims?
It seems that the new game from Wolfeye Studios, after the particular digression into the magical western of Weird West, represents a return to the setting and style that made the director in question famous during his time at Arkane.
The new game is reportedly expected to retain the first-person camera and feature classic action-RPG features. immersive sim previous ones by the author.
A first preview of the mysterious title in question emerged last March, during GDC 2024, when the developers left some clues about X through a cryptic post.
On that occasion the idea emerged that it was a “Retro Sci-Fi” FPS-RPG and at this point we await any confirmations on the matter, which could arrive in the next few days.
