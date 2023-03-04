A job announcement Of Machine Gameslooking for a permanent UI/UX Artist, was read as a signal that Xbox Game Studios is building a new Wolfensteinas well as Indiana Jones.

More precisely, among the accessory skills, it is listed: “familiarity with the characters, series and universes of MachineGames.” Considering that the studio essentially dealt with the Wolfenstein series, the reference appeared very clear to the most and immediately made us think of the development of what is already called Wolfenstein 4.

In a another job postingrelating to a programmer of artificial intelligences, we talk about “Knowledge of multiplayer bots as replacements for humans. Knowledge and experience in designing the player’s companions.” Although it is always possible that in Indiana Jones there is a multiplayer part, it is clear that reading the announcement immediately brings to mind an online shooter or, at least, one with a strong online component.

Of course, this information is not to be taken as an announcement of Wolfenstein 4 or whoever, but it is clear that something is moving behind the scenes. Now all that remains is to know what.

From the official site we learn that “MachineGames was born in 2009 from former founding members of Starbreeze Studios and was acquired by ZeniMax Media in 2010. Located in Uppsala, Sweden, MachineGames is made up of a group of expert developers known for their skills in creation of story-driven games. Their first title, the acclaimed action-adventure shooter Wolfenstein: The New Order, is a reinvention of the brand famous for helping to create the first-person shooter genre. 2014, the game got many awards and nominations for “Game of the Year” and “Shooter of the Year” from worldwide media.”