Bethesda warned a couple of months ago that he had made the decision to shut down the Bethesda.net launcher forever. Its service will cease in May, so until then the company will begin migrating its titles to Steam, while users will also be able to transfer their products to continue enjoying them in Valve’s digital store.

Taking these measures into account, starting today any Steam user will be able to enjoy three of Bethesda’s most classic works for free. In particular this concerns The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall and also Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.

A good way to relive the origins of these two famous sagas, especially since all you have to do is access their product sheets, download them to your computer and they will be ready to play.

Along with these three titles are two more from The Elder Scrolls saga that have been added to Steam. However, in this case, you will have to pay them, specifically € 5.99 each, to add the legendary The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire to your account.

Source: Eurogamer