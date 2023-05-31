Wolfenstein 3 may be under development. To make it clear was a job announcement Of Machine Gameswho are looking for a Senior Animator for an unspecified triple-A first person shooter.

Be that as it may, in the text of the announcement we can read that the candidates must have as qualifications the “passion for video games, especially immersive first-person games” and must have “launched at least one game triple a having been part of the entire production cycle.”

Be that as it may, the most revealing detail is found in the preferential capacities, where it can be read that precedence will be given to those who are strongly familiar with MachineGames titles.

One first person shooter which somehow requires knowing the old titles of the development studio, how not to think of a new Wolfenstein?

Of course it should be emphasized that it is only about speculations and that could be anything but, so don’t take this as an actual announcement. Let’s say that we are faced with a concrete possibility.

Currently MachineGames is known only that it is working on a new Indiana Jones game and this mysterious project, of which nothing has been leaked.