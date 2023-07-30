The DNA of the wolf killed in Wapse earlier this month after biting a hobby farmer has been found in 19 attacks on sheep and other animals. That reports RTV Drenthe . The attacks killed 103 sheep, two goats and a pony.

Newspaper of the North comes to a slightly different sum. That newspaper speaks of seventeen attacks and 99 dead animals. The first attack was on November 18, 2022 in Beilen, not too far from Wapse. This is evident from data from BIJ12, the organization that handles the damage caused by wolves on behalf of the provinces.

For comparison: in 2022, a total of 585 sheep were killed by wolves, according to figures from BIJ12. That was double compared to 2021. But: according to Statistics Netherlands, more than 600,000 sheep are slaughtered by humans every year.

Wolf GW3151m

Usually the one-year-old male wolf (recorded in the wolf registry as GW3151m) acted alone, other times he was with the father or mother of the pack that traveled through the Drents-Friese Wold. Most of the victims fell in the Frisian village of Langedijke on March 15: together with the mother, the young wolf killed sixteen sheep. Two sheep and a goat were killed in the attack in Wapse. See also Possible starting lineup of Real Madrid against Alcoyano in Copa del Rey

Wolf GW3151m managed to get through a wolf-resistant grid in Wapse – it is not known whether that deposition with multiple power wires had flaws. According to RTV Drenthe, the wolf has already managed to get through these types of fences, which was also the case on January 21 and February 10. Here, too, it is not clear whether the deposits were completely intact. An expert told this site that the bottom wire of the fence regularly hangs too high, allowing the wolf to crawl under it.

The pasture in Wapse where the wolf bit a farmer and was then shot. © ANP



Extensive reconstruction

The young wolf passed the wolf-resistant grid in Wapse early in the morning, behind which there were about twenty sheep and goats. When the sheep farmer saw that animals were dead and injured, he and his son made an attempt to chase the wolf away, writes Newspaper of the North today in an extensive reconstruction. The newspaper is based on two people who saw video images of the event in Wapse, including LTO North chairman Dirk Bruins. See also Religions | Today, the European Court of Justice gives its verdict on the name lists of Jehovah's Witnesses - previously found to be illegal

The story is salient. Police seized phones that may show moving images of the wolf’s attack, it emerged this week. The family where the wolf struck did not want to share their images. It is not known whether one or more telephones were also seized from them.

Noise, shovel and pitchfork

The images would show that the wolf first hid under solar panels, but then emerged. The farmer and his son try to drive the animal away with noise, a shovel and a pitchfork. They hadn’t left the gate open to let the wolf escape because they were afraid the predator would then run to his home, where the rest of the family was.

At some point, the wolf is said to have shifted his attention from the animals in the pasture to the two people. The farmer would have been shocked and stumbled backwards and was then helped up by his son, after which the two hurried to the gate. Then the wolf would have jumped after them and bit the hand with which the farmer closed the gate. See also Embraer metal workers make 1-hour stoppage and threaten strike in SP - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

After that, the wolf would have taken another bite into one of the electric wires in an attempt to leave the meadow, an action that earned him a “solid blow”, the newspaper writes. Newspaper of the North. That happens again later. The animal then lies down again under the solar panels. The acute danger has passed, but mayor Rikus Jager of the municipality of Westerveld eventually decides to have the wolf shot.

declaration

Four animal rights organizations reported the killing of the wolf. They argue that the shooting is unlawful, because the wolf is a protected species. The police and judiciary are still investigating whether criminal offenses have been committed.

In 2022, a total of 585 sheep were killed by wolves, according to figures from BIJ12. That is double compared to 2021. By way of illustration: every year, according to Statistics Netherlands, more than 600,000 sheep are slaughtered by humans.