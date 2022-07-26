Home page World

A unique situation is reported from Saxony. A wolf has visited a garden here several times. There he stole a lamp.

Liebschützberg – A family from Saxony recently had an unusual guest in their garden more often. A wolf kept dropping by Liebschützberg at night. But he obviously thought the design of the garden was unsuitable and rearranged it without further ado.

In addition, the wolf apparently took a liking to solar lamps. Images from a wildlife camera caught the four-legged friend bringing his “booty” from the family garden, shared that State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology of Saxony With. The wolf has since stolen lamps from other gardens as well.

Wolf in Saxony clears the garden

In the night of June 22nd to 23rd, residents from Liebschützberg reported to the Wolf Saxony specialist department that a wolf was dragging their dog’s pool through the garden in their garden. The state office sent a wolf expert to the family. He collected DNA samples from the dog pool, where he actually found bite marks. A trail camera was also installed.

The lab results confirmed the family’s initial suspicion that the nighttime visitor was a wolf. The animal had evidently taken a liking to the garden, for it soon returned.

The wolf in Germany

On the first weekend in July, the wolf was then recorded by the wildlife camera. This time he left the pool where he was but took a solar light like this with him Department Wolf communicated.

Garden without a fence: the wolf had easy entry

The garden borders a field on one side. It is assumed that the wolf came into the garden via this, because there was no fence or anything similar there at the time the wolf visited. the Department Wolf has now provided this area with an electric fence and is keeping an eye on the situation.

The experts at the agency emphasized that such behavior is very atypical for a wolf. The authority is not aware of any comparable case. The wolf’s visits always took place at times when there were no people or animals in the garden. The wolf may have been attracted to the water in the pool, officials said department.

Saxony and the wolf: People probably don’t interest the four-legged friend

That State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology of Saxony also points out that the community concerned is “in the middle of agricultural land and borders on a forest”. It is currently not assumed that the wolf sought human contact.

Pack: There are currently 13 wolf pack territories in Saxony. In the recording period 2020/2021 there were still 29 packs. Pairs: A total of 1 territory of a wolf pair is currently known in Saxony. In 2017/18 there were 8 couples. Individual animals: There are currently no reports of wolves living alone in the state of Saxony. Source: DBBW – Federal documentation and advice center on the topic of wolves

The wolf, which has repeatedly paid a visit to the garden in the municipality of Liebschützberg, is a “one- or two-year-old daughter of the pack that is mainly in the Gohrischheide Zeithain nature reserve north of Riesa”. The pack had last produced 5 puppies, like that Federal Advice Center reported.

Wolf in Saxony: State Office starts information offensive

In the meantime, the she-wolf has not only visited the aforementioned garden, as the State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology of Saxony informed IPPEN.MEDIA. She was also out and about in other gardens in the community. Her thieving streak came to the fore again.

She seems particularly taken with solar lamps, which she stole from various gardens. Video recordings from surveillance cameras confirm that the wolf was also active in other gardens, as Karin Bernhardt from the Saxony State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology announced.

Thief on the move: The she-wolf continues to pose no danger to humans

In a letter that was handed out to residents, the authority once again made it clear: “The situation is currently classified as not relevant to human safety.” organized an extra information event in order to provide the citizens of the Liebschützberg community with questions and answers.

In a letter, the state office also gave tips on how to deal with the wolf. Among other things, it was advised to signal the wolf by clapping and shouting that he is not wanted in the garden. The window or door should be opened so that the sounds can also penetrate outside.

Visit from the wolf: How to behave properly

Even if visiting the garden is an atypical behavior of wolves, it is quite common for a wolf to cross populated areas. “Like wild boar, wolves are large and well-fortified wild animals that should be treated with respect,” advise the experts at the Wolf Advice Center.

If you experience one of the rare encounters with a wolf, you should give the animal enough space to retreat. It is not recommended to approach the wolf, to attract it or even to pursue it, write the experts at the advice center. In the event of a sighting or even encounter, the responsible person should be contacted immediately office of the respective federal state be informed. (Lucas Maier)

