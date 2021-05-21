ofElisabeth Urban shut down

A wolf was a guest in Cologne’s Ehrenfeld district this week – it got lost on its nocturnal hike and was spotted several times.

Cologne – Cologne’s trendy Ehrenfeld district received a rather unusual visit on Wednesday night. Due to the curfew during the corona pandemic, it should have been quiet in the streets of Cologne when a wolf suddenly appeared there. Nevertheless, the animal did not go unnoticed, there were several reports from passers-by: inside and video recordings that captured the foray.

Wolf spotted in Cologne: He probably took a wrong turn

On the route of the predator, among other things, was the company premises of a large energy supplier. A surveillance camera caught the wolf hesitantly paused in front of the brightly lit entrance barrier. The Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger According to the recordings were taken shortly after midnight. The company “RheinEnergie”, to which the system belongs, has meanwhile posted the clip on Twitter and humorously comments: “Did the wolf want to join us in the canteen? The barrier that the wolf has passed belongs to the service yard of the RheinEnergie company restaurant – which unfortunately was closed at the time of the wolf’s visit. “

Compared to the dpa a spokesman for the State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection in North Rhine-Westphalia (LANUV) assessed the wolf’s visit to the metropolis on the Rhine: “It’s extremely rare for something like this to happen – but it does.” Apparently the animal got lost on a foray. “The wolf – he just walks, and he can take the wrong turn on a street.” According to LANUV, the wolf could be clearly confirmed as such by the Federal Documentation and Advice Center on Wolf (DBBW), according to LANUV. However, gender, age and identity were not identified.

Wolf on a hike: four dead sheep found in the northern Rheinaue of Cologne

Wolves separate from their previous pack by the end of their second year of life and become independent – for this they go on a hike. Ultimately, they either join another pack or start their own. The Cologne wolf could also have found itself on such a wandering and could have lost its way: As the LANUV explained to the dpa, scientific studies with wolves equipped with a transmitter have shown that such young wolves accidentally reach lively inner cities via green belts, for example could. Overall, the number of wolves in North Rhine-Westphalia has increased in recent years.

In the end, the animal on the wrong track must have surely found its way out of the city: Like him Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger reported, the LANUV received two further observations that same night. The last report was made around three in the morning – the animal is said to have withdrawn into a green belt after crossing a street. One day after the wolf was sighted, four dead sheep were found in the northern Cologne Rheinaue, which were probably killed by a large dog or a wolf during the night. Samples are now being used to determine whether the sheep were actually torn by a wolf – then the affected farmer could apply for compensation. (eu)