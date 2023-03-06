Genoa – The health conditions of the wolf found wounded and rescued about two weeks ago in Moconesi, in Val Fontanabuona, are still delicateby the zoophile guards of the Region and by the Enpa volunteers who, after making him safe, welcomed him and cared for him at the Wild Animal Recovery Center (Cras) in Campomorone, in the Genoese hinterland.

The animal, a young male specimen not even a year oldwas transported this morning to Milan, to a clinic also managed by the National Animal Protection Body, to undergo a delicate orthopedic operation to resolve the multiple fracture he presents in the elbow of his right front leg.

But things didn’t go as planned: “Unfortunately due to the condition of the bone, deeply damaged by the internal infection, it was not possible to proceed with the operation which involved the insertion of plates and screws. After stabilizing it with therapies, we tried everything possible”, said Massimo Pigoni, president of the Genoese section of the Enpa, specifying that now the primary objective is to “keep the internal infection under control”.

Since the discovery, the conditions of the wolf cub have appeared definitely problematic: in addition to the fracture, he had been found extremely thin, undernourished and suffering from mange. “We continue with the therapies necessary to recover from the infection, but it will not be possible to recover the joint. This wolf will remain lame”, the Enpa said again.