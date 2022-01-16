For the early morning of the 18th of this month of January, the first full moon of the year is expected to arrive, known in the West as ‘Wolf Moon’ since centuries. The proximity of the earth and the sun at this time of year will allow a very powerful reflection of light on the satellite, which will allow the features of the lunar surface to be seen in detail, as well as its complete shape and its spherical relief, much more complicated to see with the naked eye in summer.

Why is it called Wolf Moon?

According to the publisher of space.com, Tariq Malik, the origin of the so-called ‘Wolf Moon‘ is in the colonial era american tribes when people fled the villages at night to see packs of wolves during the winter, who came down the mountain because they were hungry. It is believed that these animals howled at the moon, although there is no evidence of this. What is known for sure is that they raise their heads looking at the sky as a way of expression, since by doing so, the sound carried further, being able to be heard several kilometers away.

The wolf is an animal related in most cultures, with nocturnal, but also with intelligence, stealth and strategy, points that make it difficult to observe, being the most appropriate time of day to find them, the first hours of the night, a time when this full moon phenomenon also takes place.

When is the Wolf Moon 2022?

The full moon happens when the earth is perfectly aligned between the sun and the moon, a fact that occurs periodically, approximately every 27 days, which means that there is a full moon period per month, practically.

In the year 2022, January 18 is the day designated to observe the so-called ‘Hunter’s Moon’, according to data from the Spanish Society of Astronomy, in Spain, the moon will find its maximum point at 00:48 hours at night from Monday to Tuesday.

How to see the January full moon live?

It will be very easy to observe during the night phase of the 18th, during the entire night that precedes dawn next Tuesday. During the day, the moon will be completely illuminated. However, they will be the worst dates for astronomical observation, in relation to the light load. Besides, the ‘Wolf Moon’ will have a phenomenon called moon illusion: An optical effect that causes the Moon to appear much larger on the horizon because it is seen through a greater thickness of the Earth’s atmosphere than when looking up. Due to the proximity to the solar star, the moon can be seen in a cruder tone than the one we are used to observing.