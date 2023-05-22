The simple list of what these santeros sold in their stores in Arona and San Cristóbal de la Laguna (Tenerife, Canary Islands) seems like the chant of a witchcraft recipe: wolf’s head, tiger fangs, gorilla teeth, African toads… The only thing missing was the cauldron. The National Police and Customs have arrested two men and a woman whom they accuse of selling animals protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) for their use in Santeria rituals. Those arrested are accused of the crimes of smuggling and against flora and fauna, for the illegal introduction of animals into Spain, generally inside the suitcases of tourists who arrived by plane to the islands from America.

The investigation dates back to 2021, when the stores were detected, in which all the paraphernalia of Cuban Santeria was sold, almost all pure crafts. But the researchers saw that there were animal remains in the establishments and that these were sold for Santeria rites. The Customs Surveillance Operational Unit of the Tax Agency of Tenerife carried out a detailed analysis of the postal parcels dispatched to these establishments, with which they verified that the animals came in suitcases, that they brought tourists and did not pass any sanitary or animal control. The species entered Spain as stowaways.

The stores, according to a police note released this morning, offered “bats, birds of Cuban origin, dog, wolf, monkey, cobra or crocodile heads, as well as elephant ivory, tiger fangs, gorilla teeth or African toads.” The inspections also allowed the intervention of “live domestic animals destined for ritual practices, as well as remains of different protected animals; hippopotamus, lion, hyena, crocodile, chameleon or seahorse. Almost all are in the CITES catalogue.

The operation has had the participation of agents of the General Information Commissioner and officials of Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency.