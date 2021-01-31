1. FC Köln was able to get some air in the table cellar on Sunday. The Domstadt team prevailed 3-1 against Arminia Bielefeld. Marius Wolf brought the hosts to winning ways with two goals.
With now 18 points, 1. FC Köln climbed to 14th place in the table and can take a deep breath. Arminia, on the other hand, slips onto the relegation place. But: the lead over Mainz (7 points) and Schalke (9 points) is still clear.
The basement duel started with an early goal. Marius Wolf dusted off after ten minutes for the Cologne tour. After a good chance to equalize, which Sven Schipplock missed with his head, the hosts struck again: after Ismael Jakobs cross the ball slipped back to Wolf, who finished dryly to his one-two.
And even in the second round, Cologne remained mercilessly efficient. After a pass from Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj was suddenly through and carried out to 3-0 lead. Substitute Cordova scored to make it 3-1, but the 1. FC finally brought the result fairly well – except for a Bielefeld post in the 89th minute.
The two winter newcomers Emmanuel Dennis (starting eleven) and Maximilian Meyer (substitute) each celebrated their debuts for 1. FC Köln, which seems to be looking up again.