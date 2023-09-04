An “irrelevant” record

“Verstappen’s winning record? These types of records are irrelevant to me and they were even when we won. I have no idea how many races in a row we’ve won. I didn’t even know there was a count of how many races in a row you win. Commenting on these things is difficult for me, because I’ve never paid attention to them“. With these words, while the whole world celebrates the tenth consecutive success conquered in Monza by Max Verstappen, it is Toto Wolff decides to play the ‘bad guy’ and go, not too covertly, against the reigning world champion.

The Mercedes team principal responded quite clearly to journalists who, at the end of the Italian Grand Prix, asked him for an opinion on the winning streak signed by the Dutchman. Wolff was then even tougher on the microphones than Sky Sports F1underlining how the Mercedes drivers have never beaten this record also due to the different type of internal competition: “Our situation was a little different because we had two guys fighting each other within the team“, the thought of the Viennese manager, which is coupled with the comment expressed by Hamilton a few days ago.

The perfect season

However, Wolff acknowledged that there is a record which, if it were to be achieved by Red Bull, would ‘annoy’ him. That of “perfect season”i.e. the possibility of win all races in 2023. A record that Mercedes only touched in 2016: “Beating Red Bull? This year I don’t think it’s possible for anyone. They have to throw it away themselves; it’s the only way they won’t win all the races. Here, this is a record that I would like. It represents perfection. We didn’t do it in 2016 only because we threw ourselves out in Barcelona and an engine broke down in Malaysia“.

Sporty Hamilton and the red derby

Finally, Wolff also expressed his opinion on two other important topics of the day: the penalty imposed on Lewis Hamilton for contact with Oscar Piastri and the Ferrari derby which inflamed the race in the final. “The one with Piastri was Lewis’s mistake – he has declared – 5 second penalty is what the ‘menu’ provides. Those are things that happen. Lewis is very sporty, he apologized and admitted his mistake. This kind of attitude is to be admired. Everyone else in F1 complains and protests, just to not get the penalty.”. There challenge Sainz-Leclerc instead it was a sort of déjà-vu for the Mercedes boss: “Ferrari on the podium is good, perhaps they deserved more. The final duel was fun, it reminded me of flashes [dei duelli Hamilton-Rosberg, n.d.r.]. They gave a good show for the fans“.