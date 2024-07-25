Wolf Call – Threat on the High Seas: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 2, Wolf Call – Menace in alto mare (Le chant du loup) will be broadcast, a 2019 film written and directed by Antonin Baudry. The main actors include François Civil, Omar Sy, Mathieu Kassovitz, Reda Kateb and Paula Beer. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The Titan (Titane in the original), a submarine of the French National Navy, is on a mission off Tartus, on the Syrian coast, to recover divers who have infiltrated hostile territory. The submarine is commanded by Commander Grandchamp and his second in command D’Orsi.

As it approaches the coast, an Iranian frigate is detected on the surface, but the crew is confident that it can elude surveillance by going into silent mode. In addition, shortly before the mission is completed, the submarine’s “golden ear”, the Chanteraide sonar operator, picks up a dubious sound that he cannot exactly identify. At first he thinks he recognizes a Russian submarine, even though it does not correspond to any active vessel, but then he ends up classifying the sound as biological in origin (probably a wounded sperm whale). In reality, the source of the noise is human and signals the submarine’s position to the Iranians, who launch depth charges from a helicopter, seriously endangering the submarine and its mission. Despite the difficulties, the submarine manages to surface, disable the helicopter, and recover the divers.

When the Titan returns to base, the radio announces that Russia is invading the Finnish Åland Islands and that the French president has decided to send a naval task force to the Baltic Sea in support of Finland. The Russian government then threatens nuclear retaliation against the French Republic. Despite the disappointment of the Naval Staff over the error in the sonar identification, which exposed the Titan’s mission and created a military incident, in response to the escalation between Russia and France, Grandchamp is promoted to command the Effroyable, a nuclear-powered missile submarine, the flagship of the French fleet, while D’Orsi assumes command of the Titan.

Meanwhile, Chanteraide tries to discover the source of the unknown sonar contact heard in Syria. To do so, he is forced to access the database of tracks through the computer of a superior officer (the same one who, as a punishment, revoked his access permissions and has already decided that the source of the noise must be attributed to an underwater drone). The research also leads him to meet Diane, with whom he begins a romantic relationship. Eventually he discovers that the source of the noise is a Russian ballistic submarine, the Timour III, mistakenly believed to be decommissioned.

Wolf Call – Threat on the High Seas: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Wolf’s Call, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

François Civil: Chanterelle

Omar Sy: D’Orsi

Mathieu Kassovitz: ALFOST[1]

Kateb Editor: Grandchamp

Paula Beer:Diane

Alexis Michalik: According to SNLE-B2R

Jean-Yves Berteloot: Commander CIRA

Damien Bonnard: SNLE Navigation Officer

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Wolf Call – Threat on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Thursday 25 July 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.