Wolf Call – Threat on the High Seas: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 13 September 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno, Wolf Call – Threat on the High Seas (Le chant du loup), a 2019 film written and directed by Antonin Baudry, will be broadcast. The main performers include François Civil, Omar Sy, Mathieu Kassovitz, Reda Kateb and Paula Beer. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The Titan, a nuclear submarine of the French National Marine, is on a mission off the Syrian coast to recover divers, under the command of Commander Grandchamp and his second D’Orsi. While locating an Iranian frigate on the surface, the submarine’s “golden ear”, the sonar officer Chanteraide, picks up a doubtful sound but does not identify it exactly. He thinks he recognizes a Russian submarine, which does not correspond to any active vessel and ends up classifying the sound as biological. This error puts the entire crew in serious danger. Trying to regain the trust of his companions, Chanteraide will put himself in an even more complicated situation in order to find the origin of the trace.

Wolf Call – Threat on the High Seas: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Wolf Call – Threat on the High Seas, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

François Civil: Chanteraide

Omar Sy: D’Orsi

Mathieu Kassovitz: ALFOST

Reda Kateb: Grandchamp

Paula BeerDiane

Alexis Michalik: According to SNLE-B2R

Jean-Yves Berteloot: Commander CIRA

Damien Bonnard: SNLE Navigation Officer

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Wolf Call – Threat on the High Seas live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 13 September 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Sky Go platform.