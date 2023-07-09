‘There is a wolf in my plot’, was the message for which Johan Moes from Wapse, Drenthe, was awakened before seven o’clock this morning. It was an emergency call from a friendly hobby farmer who keeps sheep and goats. Moes went to look, but had never seen the wolf so close. “In the few minutes that I was on the road, the farmer was seized.” And that is, as far as we know, the first time in the Netherlands.
Josselin Curtain, Anne Boer
Latest update:
09-07-23, 22:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Wolf #bites #man #wolf #calmed
Leave a Reply