#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted website?

Click on right here to alert us!

Within the division, round thirty wolf assaults have been recorded in lower than a month. Confronted with this distinctive state of affairs, the prefecture of Haute-Saône has simply licensed by exemption two cattle breeders to apply defensive fireplace to defend their herds within the occasion of a brand new wolf intrusion on their farm.

Strictly regulated firing authorizations granted on a case-by-case foundation relying on every state of affairs reminds the prefect of Haute-Saône. Nationally, there have been 580 wolves throughout the nation. A few hundred people must be legally slaughtered this yr.

A prefectural determination rapidly denounced by native associations for the protection of animals and biodiversity. One among them, “Solidarité Animaux 70” has launched a web based petition.