Nine sheep were killed in Austria. Experts assume the act of a wolf. Apparently, this is the same wolf that became conspicuous in May.

Maria Alm – Nine sheep have been killed by a wolf near the Bavarian border in Maria Alm, Austria. Including a lamb. This was reported by the online portal salzburg24.de. The animal is said to be the same wolf that killed two goats in May. The wolf commissioner of the state of Salzburg, Hubert Stock, assumes this. According to the report, the crack was already reported on Saturday (June 10).

Wolf kills nine sheep in Maria Alm: DNA sample should bring certainty

An expert was sent to the site in Pinzgau, Austria. Now a DNA analysis should bring certainty. It can take about a week for the results to be available. Hubert Stock assumes that the wolf is the same animal that killed two goats in May. “That was in the immediate vicinity,” Stock told the online portal. The wolf would probably be in the Hinterthal area, the expert continued. At the last crack in Maria Alm, the DNA sample had already confirmed a wolf crack.

Wolves are considered omnivores. The killing of wild and farm animals serves to obtain food. According to the Austrian Center for the Management of Prey Animals, wolves feed primarily on red deer, roe deer and chamois, and occasionally on livestock.

Wolves are extremely adaptable when it comes to food choices An adult wolf needs about three to four kilograms of meat every day. Extrapolated over a year, this corresponds to about 60 deer or 16 red deer. According to the Saxon State Ministry for the Environment and Agriculture, with a territory of around 200 kilometers for a pack of five, the meat requirement per 100 hectares is around 1.5 roe deer or 0.3 red deer. A wolf can eat up to ten kilograms of food at once, but it can also go hungry for several days. Its natural diet consists of large to medium-sized wild ungulates. In Europe, red deer, wild boar, roe deer, elk and reindeer are the main prey. However, wolves also eat carrion, berries, fruit and small mammals. Source: Wolf Information Center Schleswig-Holstein

Conspicuous wolf kills right on the doorstep: Predators should be allowed to be hunted and shot in Bavaria

In Bavaria, too, the topic of “wolf” is currently being hotly debated. It was not until April that a wolf tore wild in the immediate vicinity of a residential building in Unterammergau. There had already been numerous wolf cracks before. But never before has the wolf been right on the doorstep of the district. While the Environment Minister describes the return of wolves as a great success for nature conservation, the CDU speaks of “pure wolf romance”. The CDU called for a “wolf management that also deserves the name” and wants to include the wolf in the federal hunting law.

Also Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Soder wants to increase the pressure on the federal government. The CSU boss wants to personally do everything in his power to ensure that the predator can be hunted down and shot down. “Wolves don’t belong here,” he said back in April at Rural Women’s Day. In view of the growing number of wolves in Bavaria as well as the rest of Europe, Söder is calling for an EU-wide relaxation of the strict animal protection status, reported tagesschau.de. The conservation status of the wolf is now so good that significant pack formation is to be expected, said the CSU leader during a visit to Oberaudorf. Therefore, according to the report, the protection status that was once decided must be adjusted and the legal situation for the removal of animals must be simplified.

Wolf kills near the Bavarian border: wolf regulation illegal?

At the end of April, the Bavarian cabinet decided that wolves in Bavaria could be shot more easily in the future. Conservationists, on the other hand, call for expert wildlife monitoring. The state association for nature conservation even considers the new Bavarian wolf ordinance to be illegal and wants to take action as soon as the shooting of a wolf is approved.

Markus Söder justifies the new wolf ordinance with the fact that the conservation status is very good. According to the State Environment Agency, there are currently 23 wolves in Bavaria. The state office leads to a List of individual records of wolves in Bavaria. Who should meet a wolf, whom the authorities advise to have “respect for the animal” and not run away. “If you want more distance, back away slowly.”