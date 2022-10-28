And I don’t send it to hell, because it gets lost. Florestan.

José Woldenberg, the first president of the autonomous and citizen Federal Electoral Institute, after the political reform of 1996, and an obligatory referent of the democratic transition in Mexico in 2000, told me yesterday that what he would like is for the initiative of President López Obrador will not happen because much of what has been built in recent decades in Mexico is being destroyed.

And that if approved, a factional electoral authority would be created, which would cause great damage, and he criticized the proposal to elect the directors of the institute that López Obrador wants, where he would propose 20 candidates, the congress, which he controls, others twenty, and the Court, of which it has half, the other third part, so that the good people could vote for them. And that the candidates would have to rely on some party, I say that in Morena, which is López Obrador, to take advantage of his apparatus and from there, campaign throughout the country. How else?

And he pointed out that there is a risk that the seven directors of the new institute are all of the twenty proposed by the president, which would confirm their factious nature. Everyone loses, he exclaimed, to which I told him no, that López Obrador won, to which he pointed out yes, but in a very short time and that in the end he would end up losing.

I only added that this political reform is so important, that we cannot leave it to the politicians, that it must belong to the citizens, in which he agreed.

The challenge is how.

Because the decision lies with that infidel of the balance, the PRI.

PATCHWORK

1. DEJÁ VU.- The one that the president had yesterday who took him to his time. Speaking of the good relations he has with the Chinese government, he highlighted the friendship with the Soviet Union! He left 31 years ago, to say the least. And I understand the rabbit, but it is an expression of where he lives, where he stayed: in the times of the Soviet Union. The Russian Federation does not exist in his panorama;

2. NARCOS.- Manuel Espino, president of the PAN in 2006, when the electoral fraud, now intimate, visited the president in his palace to negotiate, he said, with the bosses of organized crime. That he had already spoken with two and they were willing. With visits like this, why does he want enemies? All that remains is for him to pay attention to him and meet with the criminals whose rights he protects because, he affirms, they are human beings; Y

3. MINISTER.- Faced with the silence of the Court, López Obrador disqualified, insulted and accused Minister Luis María Aguilar, who yesterday presented the new project on informal preventive detention, of protecting corrupt, billers. tycoons and white collar criminals. He described it as shameful and demanded of the ministers: Why don’t you have anything else to do! And in court, silence. Don’t go bothering your other president, his neighbor.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.