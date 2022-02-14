How relevant is the wokemovement, by which I mean the fanatics who signal social injustice everywhere? If the Russians decide to invade Ukraine these days, I don’t think wokeness can help us much, because those Russians are generally white people, Caucasians say the Americans, and the Ukrainians can hardly be counted among people of color. Such a conflict therefore falls completely outside the sphere of interest of woke persons.

But it’s not every day war, at least not in our regions, although the micro-civil war has been on the rise lately. But these are mostly farmers and truckers and they do not ‘identify’ as woke.

Almost twenty years ago I wrote an ‘awake piece’, I found it again because it is bundled. It was about a novella by Philip Roth: A dying animal† That Roth explained to me in great detail what goes on inside the head, brain and body of a heterosexual man. That will be a piece of cake for many, but it was not for me, although I was already very mature.

Most of the novels I read were teeming with male heterosexuality. Even then I was hanging out with straight people on a daily basis, and sure enough, some of them were and are my friends. But everyone repeated over and over: “You know, I don’t have to tell you anything.”

I did need an explanation, and Roth was the first writer to pose himself as a problem, not an obvious norm. It must have something to do with the fact that, in addition to being very heterosexual, he was also Jewish, and didn’t consider himself the standard of things.

The nice side of ‘woke’ is that the obvious is questioned: that sexuality and gender, color and origin – class depends a bit – deserve more text than “we know what we’re talking about”. I didn’t know much, and I am still grateful to Roth (1933-2018), although the author is now regarded as a ‘wrong’ in woke circles.

The less nice, bedilized side of wokism was described on Saturday in NRC. Woke people in particular have a lot of influence in the academic world, and those universities quickly bend over backwards, because woe betide anyone who misses the latest trend.

So regulations are issued about right words and wrong words, right and wrong views: one is all right, the other at once demonically bad.

There is much Christian in the woke movement: guilt, innocence and white original sin. But that’s what makes it so close. A movement that does not see its own religious roots quickly degenerates into an ordinary, totalitarian doctrine of salvation, where free will is the enemy.

