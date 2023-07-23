E-bikes save the world, but still a woke bastion wants rules now.

The woke movement was once intended to give certain underrepresented groups equal rights with other groups. In the meantime, it usually turns into extremists who want to give previously underrepresented groups more rights than other groups. Everyone must abide by the rules of the wokies, except the wokies themselves. Not infrequently they glue themselves to asphalt somewhere or vandalize cars, making hardworking Jan Modalen a victim.

In light of the above, we are pleased that woke utopia California, which – not coincidentally – is currently going all the way to the gallemies, wants regulation for E-bikes. Initially, mainly old people embraced the electric bicycle. But these are now increasingly popular with young people. Young people who do not yet have a driver’s license and therefore ‘do not know the traffic rules’.

The question is whether they really don’t know the rules, or simply don’t follow them. But the fact is that in California now Assembly Bill 530 (AB530) is in front of the drivers. This stipulates that users of an E-bike without a driving license must first take a theory test and practical training. Also, AB530, if adopted, prohibits children under twelve years of age from using an E-bike. Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner is moving with the rubber pavement tiles:

As a mother and a legislator, I believe that we must act to prevent our youth from injuries and educate parents on the promise and responsibility of e-bikes, and AB 530 is another step to increase their safety while sharing the road. Tasha Boerner, mother and politician

Whose deed. Should we in the Netherlands also have such regulations to protect us against lightning-fast, life-threatening old-timers and adolescents on E-bikes? Let us know in the comments!

