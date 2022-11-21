One day for the debut of Mexico before his similar Poland In the World Cup in Qatar, one of the players who has been the target of attacks through social networks is the goal Guillermo OchoaThis is due to the mistakes made with America and for not reaching the fair at a good time, however, the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and he was lauded in praise for him.
The Turin Juventus goalkeeper made it clear that memo ochoa He is a ‘great goalkeeper’, highlighting Ochoa’s good performances in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
“He is an excellent goalkeeper. He has had great tournaments, I remember that he played very well in 2014. He will surely be crucial for his National Team, so as not to have so many balls in the back of his net ”shared.
“I appreciate it, that they recognize your work at an international level is that it has been done well, and from elite people like him it is appreciated. That motivates and gives energy to continue, brings demand “I add.
Likewise, Szczesny recognized the fifth World Cup of the Mexican goal: “This will be their fifth World Cup, some of our players haven’t had this experience, we have to respect that.”he added.
On the other hand, the 32-year-old goalkeeper took the time to talk about Hirving Lozanodetailing that he is a ‘spectacular’ player, and making it clear that they have followed him closely before the game.
“Mexico is at a similar level, they have spectacular players, like Hirving Lozano, one of the main wingers in Serie A. We analyzed them very well and now it is time to put the theory into practice”he assured.
