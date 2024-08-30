At the beginning of July 2019, the Archbishop of Cologne Rainer Maria asked Woelki for a meeting. A few days later, the FAZ newspaper reported that the cardinal wanted to take over the sponsorship of the Philosophical and Theological College of the Steyler Missionaries and move the state and church-recognized training institution from St. Augustin (near Bonn) to Cologne. “We are facing major social and technological challenges,” explained the archbishop. This requires “a theology capable of speaking as a social science.” In talks with the North Rhine-Westphalian state government, Woelki’s emissaries found open doors both in the State Chancellery of Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) and in the responsible science ministry.