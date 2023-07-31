Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty developer Team Ninja has released its 2023 roadmap for the game.

As well as Wo Long’s last two paid DLC packs, Team Ninja is preparing monthly free updates which will add new content and collaborations with other Soulslike games, as well as fixes for balance issues and bugs.

The roadmap was released along with a statement from Wo Long director Masakazu Hirayama, which elaborated on what’s coming up next for the game.

Watch Aoife take on The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven in Wo Long.

In August, Team Ninja will add another boss rush mission, which can be played online in co-op.

Following that, in September the second paid DLC, titled Conqueror of Jiangdong, will add new end-game content, missions, weapons, and more. A collaboration with fellow Soulslike Lies of P is also planned for September, in conjunction with the latter’s release on 19th September.

October will see some general updates to the game such as balance and gameplay improvements, before a collaboration with Team Ninja’s Nioh series in November.

To round off the year, in December a small free update will add a new wizardry spell to the game. The final paid DLC pack, titled Upheaval in Jingxiang, will add even more new end-game content, missions, and weapons.



Here’s the Wo Long roadmap from Team Ninja. | Image credit: Team Ninja

Hirayama ended discussion of the roadmap with an apology to PC players of the game who’ve stuck with it despite its shoddy performance. “I can assure you that the development team has read each and every report… and we have placed top priority on optimization and bug fixes,” Hirayama said. “I promise that we will continue to make improvements,” he added.

At launch, Wo Long received plenty of negative reviews from Steam players due to issues with controls and framerate. Team Ninja has since released several patches to address these issues, though reviews still remain largely negative with criticisms of performance.