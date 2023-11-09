KOEI TECMO GAMES announces that the collaborative mission he sees Nioh 2 invade the world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available now as a free update.

The mission will see players enter the dark realm and fight against Mezuki from Nioh 2. Once defeated it will be possible to obtain a special item: Scampuss Hat.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The title is still available to all subscribers to Xbox Game Pass. Let’s see a new trailer below.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty x Nioh 2 trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu